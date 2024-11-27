The Navy will not require some sailors to undergo the Fitness Enhancement Program if they do not pass the Navy’s Body Composition Assessment portion of the Physical Fitness Assessment.

Starting next year, sailors who do not meet the BCA standards but do score an Excellent-Low or above on the Physical Readiness Test — completing the pushup, forearm plank and cardio portions of the test — will be exempt from undergoing the Fitness Enhancement Program, according to a new naval administrative message.

“The purpose of this exemption is to recognize that some sailors who do not meet the BCA standard are still able to maintain operational readiness,” the NAVADMIN said.

Those exempt must complete a nutritional educational program, such as the Navy’s official weight management program, known as ShipShape, or the Nutrition Self-Study Course found on the Official Navy PFA app.

Other approved nutrition programs include the Mission Nutrition Course, offered at Navy fitness centers, and the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System, which provides individualized meal plans.

The command fitness leader, or CFL, is in charge of overseeing a sailor’s enrollment status in these nutrition programs in the Physical Readiness Information Management System.

“Upon selecting a nutrition education option, sailors must inform their CFL of which option they choose and provide proof of completion or progression within 30 days of nutrition enrollment,” the NAVADMIN said. “The completed education option is only valid for one PFA cycle.”

Historically, those who have failed a portion of the PFA have been required to undergo the Fitness Enhancement Program, which also requires sailors to undergo nutrition education as well as additional fitness sessions.