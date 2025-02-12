Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, with additional reporting from AP.

LOS ANGELES — Two crew members ejected from a U.S. Navy jet before it crashed Wednesday off the San Diego coast and were quickly rescued by a sportfishing boat, authorities said.

The two occupants of the EA-18G Growler were first picked up by the Premiere Sportfishing vessel then transferred to a nearby Customs and Border Protection vessel, said Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Christopher Sappey.

On a live webcam of San Diego harbor traffic, someone aboard the Premiere can be heard telling the Coast Guard that the crew members ejected right after takeoff.

“We’re on our way to help assist,” the man called in about 10:14 a.m. “They’re in the water.”

Shortly afterward, someone from the boat added, “We have both pilots on board and safe.”

Photos posted by the fishing company on its website appear to show two people dropping into the water with parachutes.

The two men were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition, authorities said.

The Coast Guard has two vessels now safeguarding the Growler wreckage in the San Diego Harbor, Sappey said. Further details of the crash weren’t immediately available.

The Growler is a two-seater jet that specializes in electronic warfare.

A similar Navy jet crashed last October during a routine training flight in Washington state, killing its two crew members. The aircraft wreckage was found in remote mountainous terrain.

Copp reported from Washington, D.C.

Tara Copp is a Pentagon correspondent for the Associated Press. She was previously Pentagon bureau chief for Sightline Media Group.