A sailor who disappeared during a scheduled port visit to Guam is still unaccounted for, according to local authorities and the U.S. Navy.

Sailor Gabriel D. Holt, assigned to the aircraft carrier Nimitz, was last seen at 11:57 p.m. on April 18 between Hotel Nikko and Gun Beach, the Guam Police Department said.

An April 19 Instagram post from the police department described Holt as 6 feet tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white tank top, green shorts and gray shoes.

Search and rescue efforts were underway for the sailor, according to Nimitz spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Tim Pietrack.

“At this time, all available agencies are actively engaged in efforts to locate the missing Sailor,” Pietrack said. “The search is ongoing, and we are committed to fully cooperating with local authorities while search and rescue efforts continue.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Guam Police Department’s Tumon Precinct Command at (671) 649-6330.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group — which includes the aircraft carrier Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing 17, and Destroyer Squadron 9 — docked in Guam on April 18, the same day Holt went missing.

The aircraft carrier is currently on what’s likely to be its final deployment before it’s decommissioned in 2026. It left Guam on April 21, according to the Navy.

