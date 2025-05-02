The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday, the service announced.

Cmdr. Joseph Dearing was relieved of his duties by Capt. Christian Parilla, commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Norfolk, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a brief statement.

The release did not provide additional details about Dearing’s dismissal. The service frequently uses “loss of confidence” as a blanket statement when dismissing senior leadership.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the statement said.

Cmdr. Christopher Worthy has temporarily assumed duties as NRC Manchester’s CO, according to the Navy.

Dearing, who assumed command of NRC Manchester in September 2024, has been temporarily reassigned to Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Norfolk.

NRC Manchester, a subordinate command of Navy Reserve Force Command, provides administrative support to attached units, including pay and personnel transaction processing, the statement notes.

