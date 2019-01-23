R. Lee Ermey, or “the Gunny" as he’s known from his most famous acting role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in the legendary 1987 Marine film, “Full Metal Jacket,” died April 15, 2018, in his home state of California from complications with pneumonia.
The Vietnam vet and staff sergeant was buried on Friday in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
Here are some of the best pictures.
‘A legacy of honorable and faithful service’: Iconic Marine R. Lee Ermey laid to rest in snowy Arlington National Cemetery
The actor and former Marine who played the iconic drill instructor in "Full Metal Jacket" was laid to rest Friday.
Comments