R. Lee Ermey, or “the Gunny" as he’s known from his most famous acting role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in the legendary 1987 Marine film, “Full Metal Jacket,” died April 15, 2018, in his home state of California from complications with pneumonia.

The Vietnam vet and staff sergeant was buried on Friday in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

Here are some of the best pictures.

Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington help conduct military funeral honors for honorary gunnery sergeant and Staff. Sgt. Ronald Lee Ermey in Section 82 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2019. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington help conduct military funeral honors for honorary gunnery sergeant and Staff. Sgt. Ronald Lee Ermey in Section 82 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2019. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, 18th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, helps conduct military funeral honors. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, 18th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, helps conduct military funeral honors. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
A bugler from the United States Marine band, the President's Own, sounds
A bugler from the United States Marine band, the President's Own, sounds "Taps" as part of military funeral honors. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) fold the U.S. flag during military funeral honors. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) fold the U.S. flag during military funeral honors. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)

Thanks for signing up.

Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green (left), 18th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, presents the U.S. flag to Marianila Ermey during the funeral for her husband of 38 years, Ronald Lee Ermey. (Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery)
Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green (left), 18th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, presents the U.S. flag to Marianila Ermey during the funeral for her husband of 38 years, Ronald Lee Ermey. (Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery)
A member of the Young Marines attends the funeral. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
A member of the Young Marines attends the funeral. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington march off during military funeral honors. Ermey served for 11 years in the Marine Corps, including 14 months in Vietnam, before being medically discharged in 1972. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington march off during military funeral honors. Ermey served for 11 years in the Marine Corps, including 14 months in Vietnam, before being medically discharged in 1972. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
The firing party from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) march off following the conclusion of military funeral honors. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
The firing party from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) march off following the conclusion of military funeral honors. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Clint (left) and Betty (right), children of Ronald Lee Ermey, speak at the conclusion of his funeral. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Clint (left) and Betty (right), children of Ronald Lee Ermey, speak at the conclusion of his funeral. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)