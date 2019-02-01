Working dogs are four-legged heroes of the United States military.

And now, to celebrate their battlefield contributions, these brave canines will have an honorary postage stamp of their own.

The new red and blue “forever” stamps will feature a German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinoi and Dutch shepherd ― dog breeds typically selected for use by the military ― standing adjacent to a white star.

“The Postal Service honors the nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs with this new booklet of 20 stamps,” a Tuesday press release announced.

The additional 2019 United States Postal Service stamps include a tribute to military Working dogs. (United States Postal Service)

The exact release date for the stamps is yet to be announced.

The art was created by DKNG Studios in collaboration with USPS art director Greg Breeding.

Additionally released stamps for 2019 feature grand slam tennis champion Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker, work by abstraction artist Ellsworth Kelly, a patriotic red, white and blue star, and locomotives on the transcontinental railroad.

Images of each breed to be honored in military action can be seen below.

Sgt. Gabriel Garcia, assigned to the 513th Military Police Detachment, 93rd Military Police Battalion, gets ready to let Zeusz, a German Shepherd military working dog show off a controlled aggression technique in 2017. (Wendy Brown/Army)

Sgt. Joseph Adams, a 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion military working dog handler, shouts commands at his dog, Gunner, as they swim in the Area 5 pool at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2018. (Cpl. Austyn Saylor/Marine Corps)

Senior Airman Trey T. Weston, a K-9 handler assigned to the 71st Security Forces Squadron, practices detection work with his Belgian Malinois military working dog, Cubu, Jan. 24, 2018, on Vance Air Force Base. (Airman Zoe T. Perkins/Air Force)

Kyra, a Dutch Shepherd military working dog assigned to the 513th Military Police Detachment, 93rd Military Police Battalion, runs through an obstacle at the detachment’s K-9 kennel at fort Bliss Aug. 25, 2017. (Wendy Brown, Army)