When we left Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” at the end of Season Two, the titular character was navigating a few close calls on his way to restoring democracy to Venezuela.

If the trailer for the follow up of the Amazon Prime show, which dropped Thursday, is any indication, Season Three promises to be the show’s most rogue iteration yet, with sights set on Russia and a massive conspiracy theory.

After three years away, Ryan returns — “The Office” favorite John Krasinski reprises the role — alongside CIA operatives James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Mike November (Michael Kelly).

Circumstances surrounding the new season appear to set Ryan up for a rift with the CIA. After being implicated directly in a Russian conspiracy, the field agent goes on the run.

“If I come in now, a whole lot of people are going to die,” Krasinski says in the trailer.

In each season, the audience has witnessed the CIA operative become bolder — going from a buttoned-up analyst-type in Season One to a full-blown Jason Bourne-esque action hero in the upcoming season.

Season Three of “Time Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will premier on Amazon Prime on Dec. 21.

Well ahead of the Season Three’s debut, meanwhile, it was announced that “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” was renewed for a fourth season.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: