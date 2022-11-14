It’s no secret that “Top Gun” and its sequel “Maverick” have been a smashing success among veterans, service members and the civilian population alike. But on the Internet-of-Things, cats reign supreme.
So, what happens when you take a beloved movie franchise and add a feline to the mix? The answer is some mildly amusing magic.
The YouTube channel “OwlKitty” reimagines classic movies with a fuzzy black cat in leading roles. Some of its other prominent titles include “Titanic,” “Jurassic Park,” “Jaws” and “Indiana Jones.”
In “Top Gun with a Cat,” Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his feline friend take to the skies to teach a few young whipper snappers how to fly combat missions.
Notable moments include the cat being cradled by actor Tom Cruise and a musical scene in which the pussycat plays the piano so well it’ll have audiences everywhere purring.
