It’s no secret that “Top Gun” and its sequel “Maverick” have been a smashing success among veterans, service members and the civilian population alike. But on the Internet-of-Things, cats reign supreme.

So, what happens when you take a beloved movie franchise and add a feline to the mix? The answer is some mildly amusing magic.

The YouTube channel “OwlKitty” reimagines classic movies with a fuzzy black cat in leading roles. Some of its other prominent titles include “Titanic,” “Jurassic Park,” “Jaws” and “Indiana Jones.”

In “Top Gun with a Cat,” Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his feline friend take to the skies to teach a few young whipper snappers how to fly combat missions.

Notable moments include the cat being cradled by actor Tom Cruise and a musical scene in which the pussycat plays the piano so well it’ll have audiences everywhere purring.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: