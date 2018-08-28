The Navy will soon equip its special operations forces with a new rucksack, optimized for amphibious operations. Naval Special Warfare Command, home to the service's elite SEAL and special boat SWCC-staffed teams, will receive MATBOCK's MR. Dry waterproof ruck in bulk, this year.

Though SEALs have frequently deployed to hot, dry climates like Afghanistan and Iraq in recent years, the water remains their home, and the "sea" part of their name is still a core mission -- one NSWC remains committed to excelling at. That's where the MR. Dry rucksack comes in.

Waterproof to a depth of over 33 feet for up to 4 hours, the ruck will likely be used by frogmen to safely and securely carry sensitive pieces of gear and kit during amphibious operations. Heavy waterproofing and protecting its internal contents from the elements isn't the MR. Dry's only quality, however.

The Matbok Mr. Dry bag. (Photo by Matbok)

While SEALs are trained to embrace brutal operating conditions and shoulder incredible burdens, their new ruck is designed with ergonomics and ease of utilization in mind. As such, the MR. Dry is built with an integral load-bearing frame to properly balance and secure the weight of the ruck when slung on a SEAL's back.

Like some waterproof rucks available on civilian markets today, the MR. Dry also comes with an inflation tube, allowing the wearer to add air to pockets in and around the ruck to increase or decrease its buoyancy. The MR. Dry will be able to internally carry a standard government-issued backpack or assault pack, and can be unfolded quickly so that the wearer can gain access to its contents with relative ease.

Founded in 2010 by former SEAL, MATBOCK creates a variety of high-quality gear for the commercial and military markets with the underlying special operations experience of its staff guiding many of its various designs and products, including plate carriers, assault packs, utility kits, and even multipurpose stretcher/seat/ladders for inflatable boats.

The standalone MR. Dry ruck is currently commercially available for $785, and a ruck with an additional 3-day pack retails for $1350. However, according to the MATBOCK retail site, the MR. Dry ruck is on its way out in favor of the upcoming MR. Dry 2.0, which builds upon the strengths of its predecessor.

