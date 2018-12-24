Buck Knives, leader in sports cutlery, is pleased to announce the introduction of Cerakote to its manufacturing and production capabilities. Housed in Buck’s 132,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Post Falls, Idaho, the new Cerakote lab contains curing ovens, a robotic spraying arm, and a variety of color options for Buck’s growing product line.

Cerakote is a Polymer-Ceramic Composite coating that provides superior protection against abrasion and scratches while enhancing physical performance properties including wear resistance, corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, and strength. After receiving comprehensive and hands-on training, Buck Knives’ factory trained technicians mix the coating to exact specifications and utilize computer programs to create custom handles and unique blades.

“Our goal has been to bring this process in house,” said Ryan Duckett, Director of Operations for Buck Knives. “Now we have the ability to control the cost, quality, and lead time on delivering a superior product to our customers.”

Recognizing the need for corrosion and abrasion resistant coating and the value add benefit to its products, Buck Knives will soon offer several customization options with a shortened lead time. Many new products for 2019 will feature Cerakote coated blades and hardware. Buck’s customizable 722 SpitFire features several different Cerakote color options for customers to create a truly unique and personalized everyday carry knife.