Hornady has been awarded a contract to provide its 300 PRC ammunition to the United States Department of Defense.

The 300 Precision Rifle Cartridge (PRC), released by Hornady earlier this year, was tested and selected by the Department of Defense for its extended long range sniper program following a rigorous evaluation process that saw the new 300 PRC outperform the 300 Norma Mag as well as several other cartridges in testing past 2,000 yards.

“We’re thrilled to be able to do our part to support our military members by providing a superior cartridge that will enhance their capabilities on the battlefield,” said Scott Javins, Hornady Law Enforcement & Military Product Manager. “Over a 10-year development process, we packed all of our knowledge and experience into designing the 300 PRC as a cartridge that will not only win matches and bring home that trophy elk, but also meet the needs of the best-of-the-best within the Department of Defense. This contract confirms that we’ve met or exceeded their requirements for a new small arms ammunition solution for extended range engagements.”

Starting with the 375 Ruger cartridge case, Hornady built the 300 PRC from the ground up to launch long, heavy-for-caliber, aerodynamic bullets over long distances. Designed for maximum efficiency with common, temperature-stable, magnum-speed rifle powders, the 300 PRC delivers the highest levels of accuracy and aerodynamic performance.

The 300 PRC is commercially available in the Hornady Match line with 225 gr. ELD bullets and the Precision Hunter line with 212 gr. ELD-X bullets. Both options feature the Heat Shield tip, which resists drag inducing bullet tip deformation from aerodynamic heating.