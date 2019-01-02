More than 90 percent of all survival situations are resolved within 72 hours, but the first 72 hours are extremely critical. Having the right gear can mean the difference between life and death. With that in mind, the Uncharted Supply Company worked closely with first responders, doctors, special forces operators, mountain guides and other experts to develop the world’s best seventy two hour survival kit, a product that changes a potentially deadly situation in to a minor inconvenience.

Specs:

Made of durable and waterproof 600D tarpaulin.

11 lb. total carry weight with insert

48L storage inside shell

Dimensions: 18” x 12” x 6”

The SEVENTY2 Survival System’s outer shell is made of lightweight, waterproof and extremely durable tarpaulin. This material is so air-tight, the bag can be used as a floatation device. Gray in color, you will blend into a crowd in an emergency situation, avoiding marking yourself as an inadvertent target.

The system includes a military-grade canvas insert featuring screen-printed graphics and instruction, a hard exoskeleton and over 30 high quality tools.

The SEVENTY2 Survival System’s insert features additional backpack straps, doubling your carrying capacity by freeing up the waterproof shell in times of need. PVC inserts provide protection to your internal components while when removed can be used as snowshoes, or shaped in to a cylinder and used as a sling.

