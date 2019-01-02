SIG SAUER has confirmed the award of a five-year contract with the U.S. Army Contracting Command for commercial off the shelf rifles and pistols to include MCX rifles, MPX sub-guns, 716G2 rifles, SP2022 pistols, TANGO6 series riflescopes, suppressors, and various SIG SAUER accessories.

“This is a very exciting announcement for SIG SAUER and we are extremely proud that the U.S. Army has selected SIG SAUER products for this award,” said Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc. “For this contract, the U.S. Army has identified a wide array of SIG SAUER product including pistols, rifles, optics, and suppressors. We are extremely humbled that they have recognized our ability to meet the broad scope and demands of this contract while recognizing the quality and versatility of our products for the battlefield.”

The U.S. Army identified the following SIG SAUER products for the COTS contract:

SIG SAUER MCX Rifles: conceived for the demands of the special operations community and engineered for adaptability, accuracy, and durability. Available in over 500 configurations the MCX offers the utmost in mission-specific flexibility featuring user changeable barrels, free-floating M-LOK handguards, ambidextrous AR style controls, a folding adjustable stock, and a 30-round magazine.

SIG SAUER MPX Rifles: a groundbreaking sub-gun with a short-stroke gas piston operating system, featuring user changeable barrels available in varying lengths, a short aluminum KeyMod handguard, ambidextrous AR controls, and a 30-round magazine.

SIG SAUER 716G2 Rifles: a short-stroke pushrod gas system on an AR platform and 7.62 NATO caliber performance, a free-float handguard, ambidextrous controls, a telescoping stock, ambidextrous steel QD sling mounts, and a 20-round magazine.

SIG SAUER SP2022 Pistols: full-size suppressed and non-suppressed pistols featuring a durable, lightweight, and wear-resistant polymer frame with a nitron stainless steel slide, a double action/single action trigger, SIGLITE Night Sights, and an integrated M1913 accessory rail.

SIG SAUER TANGO6 Series Riflescopes: ruggedized and optimized for military use to withstand both close quarter battle operations and long range shooting. All TANGO6 series riflescopes are manufactured using anodized aircraft grade aluminum maintubes, and are available in multiple reticle and illumination options.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

SIG SAUER Suppressors: designed to be part of a completely integrated pistol or rifle system to maximize overall performance resulting in the most advanced, most dependable suppressors.

SIG SAUER Accessories: to include various uppers, threaded barrels, and magazines.