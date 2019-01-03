Arkansas-based Nighthawk Customs has released a new addition to the VIP series of Nighthawk pistols: the VIP BLACK. Hand engraved by none other than master engraver Bertram Edmonston, the VIP Black is equipped with solid 14k gold bead front sight and giraffe bone grips.

Nighthawk advises,

This 1911 VIP series gun is a true masterpiece of craftsmanship with luxurious amenities. Hand engraved details by Master Engraver, Bertram Edmonston, coupled with a black diamond like coating (DLC) and built by Nighthawk’s top tier gunsmiths. A presentation grade work of art, the VIP Black, has a durable finish that can be carried and used daily. The VIP Black is the ultimate connoisseurs' pistol.

“The VIP Black is one of our most exclusive models,” explains Mark Stone, Owner, and CEO of Nighthawk Custom, “this 1911 is built with a focus on true craftsmanship and will be an heirloom piece that will garner attention in any collection.”

The VIP Black is built based on Nighthawk’s, “One Gun - One Gunsmith” philosophy with all the finest customizations.

The VIP Black is chambered in .45 ACP with a height of 5.6” and an overall length of 8.66” on a government frame with a 5” crowned barrel. The VIP Black also includes front strap and mainspring housing serrations, as well as, hand serrations to the rear of the slide ejector that match the Heinie black rear sight.