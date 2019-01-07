Grey Ghost Gear (a service connected, disabled veteran owned manufacturer of tactical, concealed carry, and competition gear) recently released the “Thirst Quencher” T.Q. Hydration Pack. Capable of carrying up to 3 liters of water plus assorted necessaries, the new pack holds nearly 600 cubic inches and is available in four color schemes.

The TQ’s main compartment holds a 3L hydration bladder with ample room remaining for a compressed snivel kit, workout accessories, or other gear. GG advises,

"Whether you’re headed out on a day hike, flying to your next adventure or a day at the beach, the T.Q. is ready.

[Moving past the main compartment] the next pocket has an organizational pouch for your flashlight, writing utensils, additional necessary gear, and even your wallet. Thanks to the two adjustable side straps, over-stuffing won’t be an issue, as the straps compress both aforementioned compartments with ease.

The front-most pouch enclosure is intended for the item you need the most immediate access to; whether it be your phone, a snack or medical supplies. Two loops on the front of the pouch allow for the quick attachments or insertions.

Each zipper has a generous plastic finger loop for quick access. Like our other bags, there is a hidden pocket on the bottom that stows a rain cover for the unexpected inclement weather. The back panel has concealed padding that is completely covered in breathable mesh, allowing air to circulate down your spine."

The TQ Hydration Pack is available in Black Diamond & Orange Heather, Black Diamond & Black Heather, Black Diamond & Grey Heather, and Coyote Brown. It’s manufactured with RipStop (30% lighter than 500D Cordura) LiteLok (water resistant up to 127cm and less visible in low light environments). The pack holds 594 cubic inches, with dimensions of 17.5h x 8.5w x 5d. It retails for $109.99.