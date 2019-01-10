The Tyrant Designs CNC T-Comp (internal designation of V18.3) officially went into production on December 3rd as Tyrants first firearm compensator, and is now slated for a Christmas release. This new compensator not only introduces innovative features but is also particularly significant as it uses a two piece locking mechanism design. The T-Comp will usher in a new era of Tyrant products, in doing so building upon the invaluable legacies of our predecessors.

The Tyrant Compensator is designed for operators who demand the most from their handgun components. An uncompromising compensator that will deliver both performance and aesthetic appeal to any full frame 9mm Glock, Gens 3 through 5. As there is a limited quantity run, Tyrant requests that anyone interested should sign up on the products description page (linked below).