Virginia-based Victory First has announced the pending debut of the V43 slide-barrel combo. Described as a “...custom-designed and manufactured slide for a stock Glock model 43,” it should be available for purchase shortly.

According to the release, it is a “...custom, direct drop on slide that is precision machined from 17-4PH Stainless steel that is fitted with OEM Glock components and, as Jacques stated, a match Victory Barrel. The slide is 6.89in. in length and the standard barrel will measure 4.33in. Threaded barrels cut with industry standard thread pitch will also be available at full rate production.”

The purpose of the V43 is explained by Matt Jacques, founder and owner of Victory First:

“The intent of the project was to simply lengthen the slide and barrel to increase the comfort for concealment, specifically when carrying the gun in the appendix region (AIWB). I spend a ton of time with folks discussing why short sight radius guns are so uncomfortable when carrying AIWB. I refer to it as the Lego Principle. Stepping on a Lego wouldn’t hurt if it was the size of your cell phone; short guns hurt because they pinch at your waist. So, we’ve stretched the slide and produced a match barrel to optimize the Glock Model 43.”

Jacques continues.

"This configuration keeps the frame slim, but gives it a G19-ish sized slide and barrel combo. This will alleviate discomfort felt by folks who love the slim profile of the Model 43 but found it unpleasant to carry. There is the additional benefit of lengthened sight radius and increased barrel length, both of which improve accuracy and performance. We have prototype samples of slides for direct mounting various red dot optics, so yes, we'll be offering those as well.”

Make plans to see the new Victory First V43 at SHOT Show in booth #20066

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

Visit Victory First online at http://www.victory-first.com

Connect on Facebook, /Victory1st/. https://www.facebook.com/Victory1st/

Follow on Instagram, @victory1st. https://www.instagram.com/victory1st/

Follow on Twitter, @VictoryFirst. https://twitter.com/VictoryFirst