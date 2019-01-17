Manufacturer of Battle Proven Tactical Gear, High Speed Gear is pleased to announce the addition of the 247 Trauma Wrap to their line of first aid products.

The 247 Trauma Wrap is designed to streamline the carry and deployment of essential life saving equipment, helping users “Stop the Bleed” in response to gunshot wounds. The ability to covertly carry the essentials, making the 247 Trauma Wrap a top choice for civilian EDC, or covert military or law enforcement use.

“In this life unexpected things happen. Being prepared to deal with those events can mean the difference between life and death.” said Ryan Damaska, sales manager “Learn to stop the bleed and carry the gear you need to do the job.”

Features:

• Designed for one tourniquet, combat gauze, compact compression bandage and nitrile gloves

• Expandable storage will also fit chest seals, gauze and a clothing cutter, if desired

• Glove pocket on elastic strap folds flat when not used

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

• Neoprene padding behind tourniquet pocket protects ankle from hard contact with tourniquet

• Neoprene padding adds grip to eliminate slipping and sliding of wrap during wear

• Features breathable 3D mesh for comfort

• Heavy duty elastic strap offers good fit over leg or boot

Dimensions: 18.25”L x 2”W x 5.5”H, .275lb

Metric: 46.35cm x 5.08cm x 13.97cm, 124.73g

***MEDICAL ITEMS NOT INCLUDED***

For more information please visit: www.highspeedgear.com