Maxpedition is expanding the bestselling Entity series, its line of covert carry bags, packs and CCW accessories. In addition to 9 new styles this season, Maxpedition also adds a new medium-gray colorway called “Ash” across the entire Entity product range.

Designed around the Non-Tactical/Tactical concept, the Entity line focuses on discreet concealed carry for covert operators and prepared citizens who choose to be unnoticed. A sleek, modern exterior devoid of characteristics typically associated with the “tactical look” masks an interior optimized for organization and situational readiness.

Originally launched in 2018 with four packs and a handful of CCW & organizational accessories, the Entity series became an overnight success as it instantaneously filled a vacuum in the market for tactical bags with concealed carry capability that did not have a tactical / military / aggressive look.

This year, building upon the success of the first round of the Entity backpacks and inspired by customer feedback, Maxpedition adds the Entity 35, an internal frame backpack with 35L / 2136 cu. in. capacity. On the other end of the spectrum, the new Entity 19, which has a 19L / 1160 cu. in. volume, sports Maxpedition’s signature expandable bottle pocket on both sides.

Also added were new modes of carry to the Entity line with 2 new CCW-enabled Crossbody Bags and 2 new CCW-enabled ambidextrous Tech Sling bags.

Smaller hook & loop organizers and a modular phone pocket round out this season’s offerings.

CCW-enabled Crossbody Bags

Hook & Loop Admin Panel