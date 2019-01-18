Armageddon Gear, the Georgia-based company headed by a retired Ranger Regiment and AMU SNCO*, just released something the precision shooting types will probably soon learn to need.

It’s called the Rail Changer, and although a niche product is certainly an interesting one.

As Armageddon Gear describes it:

“The RailChanger package allows for the use of a Pint-Sized Game Changer with full bag contact against the width of the bottom of the rifle in a secure and adjustable fashion. It can be used in its standard upright position or on its side with this system. The Game Changer bags that come with this system are custom, and feature extra high-strength, laser cut fabric to capture the arm that we created. The arm can also be removed for normal use of the Game Changer.”

Photo courtesy of Area 419, a RailChanger distributor.

If you must occasionally shoot off of barricades, vehicles, or from certain unusual positions, you will, Armageddon Gear is confident, find this kit beneficial - particularly if you’re shooting competitively. See videos below.

The Game Changer Kit includes:

⊕ Game Changer Pint Size Support Bag

⊕ ARCALOCK Clamp

⊕ Area 419 Rail Changer Arm