Aguila Ammunition has met the needs of shooters again, this time by offering bulk packaging for their 5.56 caliber ammo.

"If there is a way to meet the needs of our customers, we try to do exactly that," says John Domolky, Director of Sales for TxAT. "For the shooting sports enthusiast, it's important to stock up on ammunition. Buying in bulk tends to be more convenient."

The 5.56x45 Full Metal Jacket Boat Tail is a 3.56 gram, 55-grain round now offered in a 300-round bulk package with an MSRP of $119.99. In addition, Aguila will continue to offer its 50-round box configuration of the 5.56x45 62 grain product that is currently on the market.

"Right now, you can expect to find our bulk packaging at Academy, Brownell's, Sportsman's Warehouse, Turner's Outdoorsman, Atwood's Farm & Ranch, Midway USA and many other retailers that carry the Aguila Ammunition product line," continues Domolky. "We plan to expand the bulk packaging to other products in the near future."