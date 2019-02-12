SOF-owned and -operated RE Factor Tactical has released a new modular plate carrier. It was designed in conjunction with Ferro Concepts. It was, they advised, created to fit a"...large number of missions sets to include high vis kinetic operations to low vis work."

It’s called the Advanced Slickster.

While it wasn’t made by spiders, it does possess several interesting features. Here are some key points:

Ferro Concept's tested Slickster base

PTT Loops on front of vest

Integrated Kangaroo pocket for magazines/essential equipment

Elastic comms wires

2 x integrated radio pouches capable of fitting up to a PRC-152 Radio

4 x 6" Zipped admin pocket capable of holding a passport or similar sized item

Elastic cummerbund with 4 x magazine carriers

Added elastic retainers to cummerbund carrier for magazine retention

MOLLE Laser cut back panel

From the release:

A Unique Plate Carrier Setup

We opted to create a unique carrier setup after years of frustration of wearing plate carriers that were good, but not quite good enough. This plate carrier went through extensive testing overseas with individuals actively participating in the war on terror. We continued to develop the plate carrier based on the actual current needs of combat. Our goal was to set out and create the best plate carrier on the market with features that could: maintain current comms systems, carry multiple magazines, attach equipment to the back, hold standard PTT systems, hold important documents and maps, fit in both a high vis environment and a low vis environment and most importantly be worn comfortably for long periods in a multitude of environments.

Low Profile Plate Carrier

If needed, the Advanced Slickster Plate Carrier can be stripped of it’s equipment to maintain roughly the same print as the traditional Slickster. Our goal was to create a low profile/slick plate carrier that could adapt to fit your mission needs. While this isn’t the most low profile system on the market it is the most low profile carrier that can still be adapted for use in high vis kinetic environments if needed.

Tactical Plate Carrier

The Advanced Slickster can also be adapted for use as a high vis, fully tactical plate carrier. We went through great lengths to create a system that could fully accommodate multiple comms systems. Each edge of the vest comes with a number of elastic loops to help you route your radio/antenna wires. In addition, we included two large radio pockets for individuals using dual comms set ups. When not used, the second radio pocket can fit other mission essential items such as smoke, magazines, flares etc. We included an adjustable elastic loop on the top of the radio pockets to ensure your items stay securely in place. We also included a special cut flap on the front of the carrier that can accommodate a number of different PTTs on the market. We also included 4 vertical MOLLE slits next to each side of the admin pocket for further PTT placement options if needed.

Next, we optimized the cummerbund to be able to securely carry a wide variety of rifle magazines, smoke or other mission essential equipment. In the cummerbund we added four pockets with adjustable elastic retainers that will help keep your magazines in place during periods of intense activity.