Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced a laser-equipped model of its popular ProTac Rail Mount HL-X weapon light. The ultra-bright long-gun light delivers 1,000 lumens, while offering double-switch functionality and an integrated red aiming laser with a unique clamp design to maintain windage and elevation adjustments.

The ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Laser offers the latest in close combat/defense illumination technology for rifles, carbines, and sub-machine guns with MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails. Its specially designed clamp allows the light to rotate to maintain windage and elevation settings in any mounted position. The new light also features multi-fuel options, including either a USB rechargeable system that uses a Streamlight 18650 USB battery, or a CR123A lithium battery version.

“Tactical, military and other users alike can benefit from the ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Laser’s targeted bright white light and its red aiming laser with adjustable windage and elevation for enhanced accuracy,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It also offers the functionality of double switches, including both a push button tail switch or dual remote pressure switch, to suit user preference.”

The new light uses a high power LED to deliver blinding white light that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. Featuring high, low and strobe settings, on the high setting, the ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Laser provides 1,000 lumens and 18,200 candela over a beam distance of 270 meters. On low, the light provides 60 lumens and 1,100 candela over a beam distance of 66 meters. The new light also features TEN-TAP programming that allows user selection of one of three different programs: high/strobe (factory default); high only; or low/high.

The light is powered by either one Streamlight 18650 USB battery or two CR123A lithium batteries. When using an 18650 USB battery, the ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Laser delivers up to 1.5 hours of run time on high and 23 hours on the low setting. With CR123A lithium batteries inserted, the light provides up to one hour and 15 minutes of run time on high and over 20 hours on low.

The ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Laser mounts to a broad range of weapons safely and securely by means of a one-handed, easy on-and-tighten interface that permits users to keep their hands away from the gun muzzle. The light can be operated with either a multi-function, push-button tactical tail cap switch or a dual remote pressure switch with latching push-button. Both switches allow for one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity or strobe settings.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a black anodized finish, the light features a high temperature, impact-resistant Boro Float glass lens. It measures 6.56 inches in length, with its weight varying depending on the two battery options. With the CR123A battery, the light weighs 10.3 ounces; it weighs 10.8 ounces with an 18650 USB battery.

The light is IPX4 rated for water-resistant operation. Extensively live fire tested, it features impact-resistant construction and an extensive operating temperature.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

Streamlight offers an optional 18650 Battery Charger that can recharge either one or two batteries simultaneously, and permits charging through either AC/DC or USB power sources.