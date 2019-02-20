At least some of nearly 40,000 Security Forces airmen will soon be standing guardmount with the M18 pistol. The M18 recently shot the LAT (Lot Acceptance Testing) reliability testing like a champ.*

Like its bigger M17 brother, the M18 is a 9mm striker-fired pistol based on the P320 (one of the preferred weapons of John Wick).

According to recent memorandum from HQ USAF/A4 regarding AFMAN 31-129:

“In advance of a rewrite of AFMAN 31-129, the attachment to this memorandum adds Chapter 7, Security Forces Small Arms and Light Weapons Sustainment Training, Chapter 8, Security Forces Dry-Fire Training with Laser Rounds, and Attachment 19, M18 Modular Handgun System (9 Millimeter [mm]) Including the General Officer Version.

U.S. and European security forces breach a hardened facility during a combat training course on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2015. Battlefield Leaders Assaulter Course, Integrated Combat Essentials -- or BLAC ICE is designed to teach security forces members from multiple countries advanced tactics and shooting skills for use in the event of a base security breach. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

These additions provide guidance on Security Forces small arms sustainment training and small arms dry-fire training, as well as guidance for Air Force personnel on handling procedures of the M18 Modular Handgun System (MHS), 9mm semiautomatic pistol. This memorandum also replaces AFMAN 31-129 AFGM 2018-01.”

*Learn more about the LAT process in this explanation of the Lot Acceptance testing procedure. Read the evaluation report on line at the Operational Test and Evaluation site.