GLOCK, Inc. is proud to announce that its evolutionary changes in design are gaining interest and early adoption among law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

In 2018, GLOCK introduced its newest generation of pistols, the Gen5. A variation of the “M” pistols used by federal agencies, the 5th generation of pistols feature over twenty design enhancements. Among the features are a match-grade, GLOCK Marksman Barrel with a recessed target-style crown, tighter chamber specs and more aggressive rifling for increased accuracy. Additionally, internal design changes in the Gen5 models result in a smoother trigger pull and improved trigger reset.

“The newest generation of GLOCK pistols demonstrate precisely engineered design enhancements that perform flawlessly to meet the demanding level of reliability, accuracy and durability required by those who go into harm’s way,” said GLOCK, Inc. VP Josh Dorsey. “The continued adoption of the 5th generation of GLOCK pistols by those who swore an oath to protect and defend is a demonstration of trust and dependence in our pistols when seconds count.”

Among the long list of agencies to make the switch in recent months are Baltimore County Police, which transitioned from the FNS-40 to the GLOCK 17 Gen5, Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Department, which is replaced their Sig Sauer pistols with GLOCK 17 and 19 Gen5s, the Lynnwood Police Department, which replaced their Sig Sauer pistols with GLOCK Gen5 models, and the Tennessee Department of Revenue, which is upgrading their Sig Sauer pistols with the GLOCK 45.

In October, 2018, GLOCK added the G45 to the lineup which incorporates the Gen5 features in a Crossover model featuring a compact-length slide and a full-size frame with a magazine capacity of 17+2. In the first three months of availability, the G45 has exceeded sales expectations and continues to be adopted by agencies across the country.

“We value the trust that agencies put in GLOCK pistols and customer service and are excited to welcome these partners to our growing family” said Dorsey.