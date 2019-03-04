Since 1968, MTM has continued to design and produce products for the shooting enthusiast. From ammo boxes to gun rests to clay target throwers, MTM offers a huge variety of products essential to the sportsman. The Ammo Can Mini is the latest release from MTM, designed as a compact bulk ammo storage can that is smaller and lighter for better segregation of bulk ammo.

Ammo Can Mini’s offer the same quality and dependability as other MTM products and made in the USA. The downsized military style can stores up to 700 rounds of 9mm ammo and is tall enough to allow most handgun magazines to fit in the can. The Ammo Can Mini is available in two colors, Forest Green or Black, also comes equipped with a strong handle, padlock compatible latch and capable of carrying up to 12lbs. This conveniently stackable can is the perfect storage solution for your handgun ammunition.