Savage is proud to announce its lineup of redesigned AXIS XP rifles. These package firearms include bases, rings and a scope, mounted and bore-sighted at the factory, to deliver both performance and value. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.

AXIS XP rifles have been upgraded with a new stock design that features a fresh look with improved ergonomics. The rifle is ready to shoot, right out of the box, thanks to a factory-mounted and bore-sighted Weaver 3-9x40mm scope. The rifle achieves accuracy far beyond its price from the button-rifled barrel, thread-in headspacing, floating boat head and more.

Features

Rugged synthetic stock with new ergonomic design

Steel action and sporter contour barrel

Mounted and bore-sighted Weaver 3-9x40mm scope

Detachable box magazine

Weaver-style two-piece bases with rings

Recoil pad

The available model list below includes the AXIS Stainless XP and standard AXIS XP—blued receiver and barrel option—as well as camo and compact options.