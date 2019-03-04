If you’re all about the ideal everyday carry (EDC) that not only gives you the most bang for your buck, but also options you out with the most functionality and versatility, you might want to take a look at the Survival Belt 2.0 by Slidebelts.

While it doesn’t retail with a built-in grappling hook or a smokescreen dispenser, the Survival Belt would easily turn Batman green with envy, given the number of utilities and tools the wearer can fit on in a slim and stylish profile.

The belt comes in two parts — the strap and the buckle.

Thanks to internal webbing and the use of insanely tough design materials, the strap can provide over 1500 PSI of tensile strength, and is heat resistant up to 214 degrees Fahrenheit, before it starts to weaken.

Notches run the entire length of the 48-inch strap, making it fully adjustable to most waistlines.

You can find all the fun stuff in the optionally-engraved buckle, including a bottle opener and an LED flashlight, which requires four LR621 watch batteries for power.

An all-weather fire starter kit is safely recessed inside the buckle, and operates in virtually any environmental condition, including rain.

The Survival Belt 2.0, which comes with the high-tensile strap and the multifunction buckle (Photo Slidebelts)

The alloy buckle’s pièce de résistance is a small and extremely sharp AUS-8 stainless steel knife, coated in titanium nitride for increased durability.

If you’re worried about the knife suddenly popping out while you wear the belt... don’t! Safety features ensure that the knife can only be opened when the dual lever on the metal alloy buckle face is lifted.

You’d be hardpressed to find another EDC-type belt that offers the same level of functionality and strength as the Survival Belt 2.0, which sells for USD $150 on Slidebelt’s official website.