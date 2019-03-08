JP Enterprises has debuted their new manual rifle for 2019, the MR-19, which is now available for purchase. The MR-19 serves as a collaborative rifle project between JP and other premier manufacturers in the precision rifle market, including Ultimatum Precision and Proof Research.

Shown for the first time at SHOT Show 2019, the MR-19 is built on JP’s recently released APAC precision rifle chassis. This next generation chassis system is fully ambidextrous and adjustable and was designed in conjunction with retired U.S. Army sniper instructor and national precision rifle competitor, Brian Whalen.

The MR-19 also utilizes the Deadline short action from Ultimatum Precision. This release comes as the culmination of a very productive year of coordination and co-development with Ultimatum, whose Deadline action has become one of the most popular choices in the precision rifle field.

Lastly, the MR-19 utilizes a custom-contoured 26” barrel from Proof Research, another popular and well-regarded name in the precision rifle industry. Late last year, JP also began offering a limited selection of Proof barrels in their custom gas gun builds by popular request, marking a company first.

Designed as a turnkey precision rifle package, the MR-19 includes standard upgrades such as a Magpul MIAD pistol grip, JP Thermal Dissipator heat sink, full-length Arca-Swiss adapter, and custom-cut foam designed to fit the Pelican iM3200 Storm long case. Standard caliber offerings are 6mm and 6.5 Creedmoor with right- and left-handed actions available.

JP Enterprises is known principally as the manufacturer of premium gas-operated rifles. However, the MR-19 represents the continuation of a 12-year foray into manual rifle development. This began with JP’s original bolt action, the MOR-07 (2007) and continued with the MR-10 (2010). The company’s focus has been to adapt the superior ergonomics and build quality of their gas guns to the manual rifle platform.

“Bolt guns are not what people immediately think of when they hear ‘JP’ but we’re no stranger to this market,” says JP founder and head of product development, John Paul. “I really view it as taking what makes our gas guns work so well and bringing that to the bolt gun world. As happy as I am with the viability of our gas guns, the bolt guns will always have a place in precision shooting. The MR-19 makes that place as competitive as it can be.”

The release of the MR-19 represents the final 2019 rifle rollout for JP Enterprises, who also revealed two new gas gun platforms late last year. The LTC-19 is JP’s first top-charge only large-frame AR design while the PSC-19 is an upgrade and replacement for the retired PSC-12 large-frame dual-charging AR upper assembly. Both models are currently available for sale.