Magnum Research, Inc, maker of the world-famous Desert Eagle pistol and leader in innovative firearms design and manufacturing, is pleased to announce that as of 2019, all Desert Eagle pistols are now being produced in the United States.

Work began in 2008 to start moving manufacturing back into the United States. The first prototypes were produced in 2009 and started limited production later that year. Production began in earnest in 2010 and hasn’t slowed down since. Every year, Magnum Research has increased USA production and reduced imports. Now in 2019, the Magnum Research Desert Eagles are 100% USA made and production is on track to build over 10,000 USA models this year.

“We are very excited to announce the full U.S. production of the Desert Eagle pistols,” says Jodi Deporter, Director of Marketing for Kahr Firearms Group. “We believe in the importance of keeping manufacturing jobs here in the United States and are proud to offer American-made products to our customers.”

Magnum Research Inc. was purchased by Kahr Arms in June 2010. Magnum Research’s founders, Jim Skildum and John Risdall were involved with the company since 1979, overseeing the design and development of the Desert Eagle Pistol and its ascent from a concept on paper to a pop culture icon. The pistols were originally manufactured by Israel Military Industries (IMI), later shifted to Israeli Weapons Industries (IWI) until 1995, when Magnum Research moved the manufacturing contract to Saco Defense in Saco, Maine. In 1998, Magnum Research moved manufacturing back to IWI until 2009 when they began the process of converting to full US production. Magnum Research has maintained ownership of all intellectual property, patents, copyrights and trademarks for the Desert Eagle while Saco and IMI/IWI were contracted for production.

Besides offering the basic black finish 6-inch Desert Eagle Pistol, Magnum Research has developed a lineup of Desert Eagle Pistols in a number of distinctive and appealing finishes. They currently offer classic brushed chrome, Cerakote colors and patterns, “Tiger Stripe” pattern in a Gold titanium nitride-coated finish or black, and case colored pistols. An all stainless steel Desert Eagle Pistol has been recently added as well as a 50-ounce 5” barreled version called the L5.

To see the full Desert Eagle Pistol lineup, visit MagnumResearch.com.

Fans can also build their dream custom designed Desert Eagle pistol at CustomDesertEagle.com.

For more information about Kahr Firearms Group products visit www.kahr.com, www.magnumresearch.com, www.auto-ordnance.com or www.custombfrrevolver.com.

