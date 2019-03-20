5.11 Tactical, the world’s leading innovator of purpose-built gear, is proud to announce a continued partnership with Ubisoft for its upcoming release, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Players will have the opportunity to outfit their characters in 5.11 apparel and gear through in-game character customization options, a first for the series.

5.11’s 2016 product integration in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands broke ground connecting the worlds of gaming and real-life tactical by providing gamers with the same 5.11 purpose-built products that are used by tactical professionals every day. 5.11 continued the partnership in 2018 with Ubisoft appearing in the Far Cry 5 video game. 5.11’s product integration in The Division 2 will be the third time the two brands have partnered together.

5.11’s partnership with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 provides 5.11 with tremendous exposure in the gaming community. As one of the year’s biggest video game launches, 5.11 is presented with a unique opportunity to authentically engage a new consumer segment and significantly expand its fan base.

“We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Ubisoft and to be reaching a new consumer base through our involvement in The Division 2,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “5.11’s apparel and gear are designed to perform in the most demanding missions, and we are especially happy to see our functional products provide added value to The Division 2 players as well.”

5.11’s innovative tactical apparel and gear designed for life’s toughest missions provides a functional added value to the players in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Players will have access to the highest levels of product innovation and tactical functionality through 5.11’s product offering, and for the first time ever, select 5.11 products will affect game play.

In real life meets virtual world, the better gear you have, the better you’ll be able to perform. The assortment of 5.11 products featured in The Division 2 includes: Apex Pant, AMP24, RUSH12 Backpack, RUSH24 Backpack, RUSH72 Backpack, All Hazards Backpack, 5.11 All Hazards Nitro Backpack, 5.11 Stryke Long Sleeve Shirt, 5.11 H.R.T. Titanium Watch, 5.11 Speed 3.0 Boot, 5.11 Cable Hiker Boot, Flag Bearer Cap, 5.11 Flag Bearer Cap in MultiCam, TacLite Plate Carrier, 5.11 Station Grip Gloves, USA Patch, One X One Scope TPR Patch and BEAST Tactical Unit. To view and purchase the product available in the game, please visit www.511tactical.com.

“5.11 has been a tremendous partner over the past few years,” said Adam Novickas, Vice President of Marketing at Ubisoft. “It’s been great to see the evolution of our partnership and we are excited that we’ve been able to enhance player functionality in The Division 2 game with the addition of 5.11 gear.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online open world looter shooter set seven months after a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. The Division 2 is set in post-pandemic Washington D.C. where a unit of highly trained civilian sleeper agents known as the Division, has been tasked with preventing the fall of D.C. – and the country. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

This rich new setting combines a wide variety of beautiful, iconic, and realistic environments where the player will experience the series’ trademark for authenticity in world building, rich RPG systems, and fast-paced action like never before. Play solo or co-op with a team of up to four players to complete a wide range of activities, from the main campaign and adversarial PvP matches to the Dark Zone – where anything can happen.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for purchase on March 15, 2019. For more information on 5.11 and the latest updates on 5.11’s Ubisoft The Division 2 partnership, please follow 5.11 @511Tactical.