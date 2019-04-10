Mechanix Wear manufactures and extensive line of tactical-, work, and cold weather gloves. The latest model: heat resistant work gloves made of goatskin, Kevlar, and Kovenex.

They’re described as “Comfortable stretch elastic cuffs [that] make for easy glove removal [with] flame-resistant goatskin to deliver the perfect blend of dexterity and durability when handling hot materials.”

According to the Mechanix, these EN 407: 2004 Level 2 contact heat resistant gloves are made from Heat Resistant Goatskin to protect the back of your hands and FR Kevlar and FR Kovenex to safeguard your palms.

Mechanix says, “[These gloves] can handle sparks no problem. The palm is goatskin with FR Kovenex. These gloves are great for MIG and TIG [welding].”

That’s good news for engineers, Seabees, armor mechanics, and others who have to sometimes carve metal with flame!

Mechanix Gloves (including several different models designed for shooting, and many in Multi-Cam) can be seen virtually anywhere US military personnel are deployed.

Cpl. Spencer Calcut, a light armor vehicle Marine with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalion (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexa M. Hernandez)

SPMAGTF-CR-AF training on the M3 Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Katelyn Hunter. [U.S. Marine CorpsMarine Forces Europe and AfricaSpecial Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa]

Though not yet available, a long-cuff version of the new heat-resistant glove is rumored to be inbound.

Mechanix does not sell direct from their website. However, these and other Mechanix Wear gloves are available online from several sources, including: