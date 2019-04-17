TangoDown Inc. introduces the Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK.
Disassembling GLOCK magazines isn’t always the most enjoyable task and the GFRT-01 was developed to make the process easier.
Despite the reliability of GLOCK magazines, they still require maintenance to maintain their longevity.
The GFRT-01 removes floorplates on GEN1 through GEN5 GLOCK factory magazines. The tool allows for proper leverage to remove the floorplate without damage.
TangoDown GFRT-01 floorplate removal tool for Glock magazines.
