Multitasker Tools is proud to announce the limited release of our flagship Series3X multitool with genuine Multicam pattern G10 scales. These are individually hydrodipped by B5 Systems, so no two are exactly the same.
All other features, such as the CNC machined plier head, 3” D2 toolsteel knife blade with matte PVD coating, dual-lug M4 castle nut, magnetic 1/4” hex bit holder, etc. are the same as the regular Series3X. Available soon at these select Multitasker dealers:
[CANADA] DS Tactical (ETA April)
Comments