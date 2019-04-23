Grey Ghost Gear is proud to announce the release of the RRS Transport Bag; the "go-bag" revolutionized. The "bail-out bag" legitimized, the "Bag of Doom" optimized and essentialized, the...

Well, you get it. The RSS Bag was originally developed at the behest of several LEOs and First Responders from a cross-section of agencies in a large metropolitan area. They needed a go-bag with a slimmer profile and superior interior organization; we delivered the RRS Transport Bag. Grey Ghost Gear has been building best tactical gear available for years now. Everything we do is based on what the end user needs or wants, all of it designed and deployed at improbably stupid speed - the RSS Transport Bag is no different.

The RRS Transport Bag is the ideal size for storing in a vehicle, either behind or under the seats. Should you need to rapidly react to a critical situation, the RRS Transport Bag can be easily grabbed and brought into the fight.

The main compartment has ample room for a handgun or even a folded PDW/SBR, along with additional magazines, medical supplies, food/water, and other essentials. One wall has two zippered mesh pockets for organization, while the opposite side has a loop panel for attaching a hook-backed holster or pouch, as well as six elastic loops that are perfect for pistol magazines, flashlights, and other similarly shaped items.

On the exterior, both ends feature generously sized pouches with hook and loop and buckle closures to keep the contents secure...even when you’re at full speed. For those times that extended social work is required, we've put five rifle mag-sized elastic loops inside the flap pocket. These are also ideal for keeping a couple of tourniquets at the read. Adjustable (and removable) shoulder straps or dual carry handles are available to meet whatever carry style you, your equipment, and your mission demand.

The RRS Transport Bag is constructed from 500D Cordura Nylon and is available in a vast array of colors to suit every need. As long as your needs are Black, Ranger Green, or Tan.

GGG builds equipment for every conceivable mission.