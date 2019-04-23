From the SIG AIR division, SIG SAUER is pleased to introduce the new P365 BB Pistol. Modeled after the award winning SIG SAUER P365 everyday, high capacity, micro-compact, concealed carry pistol, this CO2-powered, semi-automatic BB pistol features realistic blowback action and is an exceptional training tool for personal defense.

The P365 BB pistol is designed to fit in available P365 holster systems for easy practice of efficiently drawing from concealment. The 12-round drop magazine holds 4.5mm (.177 cal) steel BBs and also houses the 12gr CO2 cartridge for fast reloading.

“The SIG P365 9mm pistol has won numerous awards for its concealability, performance, and exceptional magazine capacity and has quickly become the top choice for concealed carry,” said Joseph Huston, Vice President and General Manager of SIG AIR. “Our new P365 BB Pistol will give P365 owners and others who carry for personal protection a training tool of the highest quality when a trip to the range for live fire is not possible. The P365 BB Pistol has similar balance and handling characteristics as the centerfire model and holds 12-rounds for realistic training. The drop magazine also allows fast and easy reloading.”

The P365 BB Pistol shoots up to 295 fps; however, velocity results may vary depending on temperature and altitude.

P365 BB Pistol:

Total length: 5.75”

Barrel length: 3.25”

Weight: 0.8 lbs

Finish: Black

Muzzle Velocity: up to 295 fps

Caliber: 4.5 mm Steel BB

Magazine Capacity: 12

Power Source: CO2

The P365 BB will be on display at the SIG SAUER Booth (#3912) at National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26 – 28, 2019. The P365 BB will be available to consumers summer 2019.

MSRP: $99.99

For more information on SIG SAUER airguns, visit sigsauer.com/airguns.