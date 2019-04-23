The Tyrant Designs T-Comp has been enormously popular - one of their best sellers, it would seem. They’ve now released a version for the G43 and G43X.

TD advises...

“Following the success and prestige of its bigger brother, the G43/43x T-Comp is now available! Utilizing the same two piece design, the G43 T-comp installs in seconds with no set screws or loctite. Adding only .850” of an inch in length, the compensator allows for continued concealed carry.

Tipping the scales at almost 10% lighter than its competition the T-Comp houses two individual ports which dramatically reduce muzzle rise & recoil. Lastly, the Glock 43 compensator is available in three different color options; Black|Black, Black|Gold, Black|Nickel.”