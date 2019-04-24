SIG SAUER, Inc. is proud to announce the Indiana State Police have adopted the SIG SAUER P365 as their back-up duty firearm for their full complement of troopers. The Indiana State Police is a statewide law enforcement agency comprised of more than 1,250 troopers across fourteen districts throughout the state of Indiana.

“The SIG SAUER P365 gives Indiana State Police Troopers primary carry capabilities in a sub-compact configuration,” began Matt Bilkey, Lt. Colonel, Assistant Chief of Staff Operations, Indiana State Police, “Its high level of accuracy, small size, and high round capacity make it a perfect firearm for our officers, both on and off duty, and is a great counterpart to our primary duty firearm the SIG SAUER P227.”

The award-winning SIG SAUER P365 is an everyday, concealed carry pistol. This high capacity micro-compact pistol is smaller and lighter than other pistols in its class. The P365 features a high-capacity, patented modified double-stack magazine for a 10+1 full-size capacity, with 12-round factory made magazines available for 13-round capacity.