With a history that dates back to 1949, the SIG SAUER P210 was the combat handgun for the Swiss Military, and is regarded as one of the most legendary, reliable, and accurate firearms in the world.

Today, SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the American Made P210 Standard pistol to the U.S. Commercial Market featuring modern improvements, at a price-point that will allow more consumers to enjoy this timeless pistol.

“The SIG SAUER P210 Standard is an engineering marvel, and with this launch our product development has really come full circle in bringing our production of all SIG products back to the U.S. The P210 Standard combines the Swiss and German heritage that made this pistol legendary, with the ingenuity of being American made,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The reverse rail on this pistol gives it precise accuracy. The thin contour grip, and balance in weight gives it less felt recoil, and the tuned, short trigger press truly makes this one of the finest handguns ever made.”

The SIG SAUER P210 Standard is a 9mm hammer-fired pistol, with a precision machined stainless steel slide and frame.

The pistol features iron sights, upgraded ergonomic controls including a relocated manual thumb-safety for easier accessibility, a target grade trigger, custom walnut grips, a side magazine release, and improved beavertail.

The pistol comes standard with two 8-round magazines.

P210 Standard:

Total length: 8.4”

Barrel length: 5”

Weight (incl. magazine):36.9 oz.

Height: 5.3”

Finish: Nitron

Sight radius: 6.7”