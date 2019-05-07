Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting products, introduced the QB, an ultra-compact headlamp that delivers 200 lumens over an extraordinary distance of 85 meters on its highest setting.

Offering the convenience of USB rechargeability, three output modes and a lightweight, low-profile design, it is the ideal hands-free personal work light for professional and consumer uses alike.

“The newest addition to Streamlight’s family of USB rechargeable headlamps is big on both power and beam distance, producing a bright, concentrated spot beam to illuminate what’s ahead, up to nearly 280 feet,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen.

“The QB features a unique adjustable elastic head strap with a non-slip inner surface that can also be used with hard hats.”

The QB offers 200 lumens and 1,800 candela over an 85-meter beam distance on its high setting; on low, it provides 95 lumens over 55 meters. Run times range from 4 hours on low to 2 hours on high.

A large top button allows for easy actuation and switching between the High, Low and Flash modes.

The headlamp uses a 600 mAh Lithium Polymer battery, sealed within the unit for service-free operation, and is rechargeable via a micro USB charging port.

Red and green LED lights indicate battery charging status; charge time is approximately 3.5 hours depending on the USB charging source.

In addition to the silicone-backed elastic head strap, the QB also includes a built-in hat clip that easily attaches to the brim of a baseball or bump cap.

Featuring an impact-resistant Polycarbonate body and lens, the QB weighs just 1.5 ounces with the attached headband and measures 1.57 inches in length.

The light is IPX4 rated for weather resistance and is impact resistance-tested to two meters.