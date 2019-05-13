The Mag-X allows the use of Sig-P320 pistol magazines in any AR-15 milspec lower receiver. No modifications are required to the lower or the magazine, and the Mag-X installs in seconds, enabling the use of Sig-P320 magazines. The Mag-X has a built-in magazine release and locks into place with the standard AR-15 catch. It is manufactured from aircraft-grade aluminum and has an anodized finish. The ejector and magazine catch are both steel.
The Mag-X is available for sale in both the United States and Canada. Made in Canada, the Mag-X ships to USA customers direct from Matador’s USA warehouse. MSRP is $149.99 USD, with special introductory pricing available for those who want to jump on this.
For more information on the Mag-X, P320, visit www.matadorarms.com or email info@matadorarms.com.
