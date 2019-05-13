The Third Annual SIG SAUER Aiming for Zero Charity Match is set to take place at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire, Friday, May 17 – Sunday, May 19, 2019. Aiming for Zero is a division of the Active Heroes Foundation whose mission is to reduce veteran suicide and assist military families.

“SIG SAUER has a long history of supporting veteran organizations, and we are honored to once again sponsor the Aiming for Zero Charity Match and support their mission to reduce veteran suicide,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “Our partnership with the Active Heroes Foundation, through hosting this match at the SIG SAUER Academy, ensures that one hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the event goes directly to support the services and programs being offered to our veterans and their families.”

The SIG SAUER Aiming for Zero Charity Match is a mix of IDPA, USPSA, and Steel Challenge with an Iron Sights division, a PCC division, and an Optics/Open division. For additional information about the match, registration information, or donate to the event please visit sigsauer.com/aimingforzero.