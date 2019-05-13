Ed Brown Products, Inc. is proud to introduce the EVO-E9 as the second model in the Evolution Series of pistols.

Just a few months ago, the KC9 hit the industry by storm as the first model in the Evolution series. The latest model released, the E9, is optimized for 9mm and is smaller, thinner and lighter than it’s predecessor, the Executive Commander.

With a classic two-tone finish, and 25 LPI checkering on the front strap and mainspring housing, the E9 is fitted with a fully machined and blended one-piece magwell. The one-piece design was engineered with a slim profile, perfect for a carry pistol, while offering an exceptional opening for speedy mag changes.

Taking advantage of modern design improvements, the E9 features an external extractor, easy-to-change front sight, smaller ledge-style rear sight, bull barrel, and flat wire recoil spring system. The re-engineered slide is shortened to 4″ and thinned substantially for weight reduction.

A unique 7- top custom slide cut, and special front and rear serrations, are both appealing and functional. A recessed slide stop and exclusive Labyrinth grips complete the package.

The E9, like all other Ed Brown 1911′s, is hand-built from fully machined components, loaded with custom features, and backed by a written Lifetime Warranty.

What is unique about the EVO-E9, is the ground-breaking price, of just $2295. Built in small, custom batches, utilizing all latest in machining equipment allows this series to be produced at a 30 percent lower price point, making it the best value to be found in hand-crafted custom handguns.

Sales and Marketing Director John May said, “Ed Brown Products continues to be a leader in the industry. This is another example of how we keep moving ahead and making better products for our customers and offering them a better value at the same time.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

Just one more reason, if you have not looked at Ed Brown in a while, it is time to Look Again!”

For more information on the E9, or any pistols from the Evolution Series, any of their custom 1911 handguns, or parts, please check with your local Ed Brown Products Dealer or visit www.edbrown.com. If you would like to join the family of Ed Brown Dealers please contact sales@edbrown.com for all the benefits to joining the team.