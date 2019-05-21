For 130 years, Belgium-based FN Herstal has provided Defense, Security and Special Operation Forces with firearms that provide a definite advantage in any engagement. This proud tradition will continue long into the future as FN Herstal and its US-based subsidiary FN America, integrate new technologies and advanced systems into existing and future platforms. An example of this is the FN FCU Mk 3 Fire Control Unit which will be on exhibit at SOFIC, USA (FL), May 21-23, 2019.

The FN FCU Mk3 Fire Control Unit provides a complete sighting and aiming solution for 40mm LV and MV grenade launchers. It calculates the trajectory of grenades and gives an adjusted point of aim enabling the grenadier to obtain first round hits in all conditions – night and day. The FN FCU Mk3 comprises a laser range finder; a large aiming window for easy target acquisition; sensors for temperature, angles of elevation, and cant; a ballistic calculator; and a self-adjusting electronic reticle. It also has a quick detach base through a MIL-STD-1913 type interface and one hand activated lever. When combined, all these features help to dramatically increase the hit probability of the 40mm grenade system in defense and security operations and embody FN Herstal’s motto of “Enhancing capability through e-technology.” The FN FCU Mk3 can be fitted onto any rifles or carbines - such as the FN MK 16 or MK 17 carbines featuring an rail-mounted grenade launcher, onto stand-alone launchers such as FN40GL-S (FN MK13) or onto multi-shot grenade launchers.