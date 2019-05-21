ODIN Works is currently shipping the recently released adjustable buffer set. Always looking for new ways to make your build as customizable as possible to fit you, the shooter, ODIN Works has done just that. Available to fit AR-10, AR-15, and 9mm platforms, each buffer comes complete with multiple weights to customizable for your personal build. Available in AR15, AR10 and 9mm.

Technical Specs

? AR15 buffers available in either lite or heavy

? AR10 and 9mm buffers only available in heavy

? Lite Buffer made from aluminum

? Heavy Buffer made from stainless steel

? Weights included for different weight combinations

? AR15 comes with 3 aluminum, 3 stainless steel, and 1 tungsten weights (Lite: 2.1oz - 4.2oz, Heavy: 3.7oz - 5.8oz)

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

? AR10 comes with 1 aluminum, 1 stainless steel, and 1 tungsten weights (3.45oz - 4.65oz)

? 9mm comes with 1 aluminum, 1 stainless steel, and 3 tungsten weights (5.4oz - 7.4oz)

Visit our website for more information: www.odinworks.com

About ODIN Works

ODIN Works innovates and develops cutting-edge products to fulfill the specific needs of all shooters. A favorite of competitive shooters, and officially endorsed by the US Army Marksmanship Unit, ODIN Works strives to make its customers superior shooters.