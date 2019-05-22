For those who don’t know, the SUGAR WEASEL a 7-inch direct impingement pistol chambered in 300 BLK that was made at the request of some poor folk who can’t afford the Honey Badger.
It’s built on clear anodized M16 spec receiver set (no forward assist), and features the same fast-twist barrel, Cherry Bomb muzzle brake, adjustable gas block, and 6-inch M-LOK handguard as the higher priced Honey Badger.
It uses a 6-position receiver extension (AKA “buffer tube”) that houses a carbine length action spring and buffer, and is topped off with a custom grey SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace (PSB).
Poor folk jokes aside, the SUGAR WEASEL is bad ass, and you should be proud to rock this shit at the range.
FEATURES
- M16 SPEC RECEIVER SET (CLEAR ANODIZE)
- BARREL: 300 BLK, 7 INCH, 1:5 TWIST
- MUZZLE: 25° TAPERED SHOULDER, 5/8-24 THREAD
- MUZZLE DEVICE: CHERRY BOMB MUZZLE BRAKE
- GAS SYSTEM: PISTOL LENGTH, ADJUSTABLE GAS BLOCK
- TRIGGER: SINGLE STAGE
- CUSTOM 6-POSITION SBA3 PISTOL STABILIZING BRACE
- 6 INCH M-LOK HANDGUARD (CLEAR ANODIZE)
- CLEAR ANODIZED CHARGING HANDLE
- 90° FIRE CONTROL SAFETY SELECTOR
DIMENSIONS
- WEIGHT: 4.7 lbs
- LENGTH: 22.25 IN - 25 IN
For more information about purchasing or availability, visit LiveQorDie.com.
