For those who don’t know, the SUGAR WEASEL a 7-inch direct impingement pistol chambered in 300 BLK that was made at the request of some poor folk who can’t afford the Honey Badger.

It’s built on clear anodized M16 spec receiver set (no forward assist), and features the same fast-twist barrel, Cherry Bomb muzzle brake, adjustable gas block, and 6-inch M-LOK handguard as the higher priced Honey Badger.

It uses a 6-position receiver extension (AKA “buffer tube”) that houses a carbine length action spring and buffer, and is topped off with a custom grey SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace (PSB).

Poor folk jokes aside, the SUGAR WEASEL is bad ass, and you should be proud to rock this shit at the range.

FEATURES

M16 SPEC RECEIVER SET (CLEAR ANODIZE)

BARREL: 300 BLK, 7 INCH, 1:5 TWIST

MUZZLE: 25° TAPERED SHOULDER, 5/8-24 THREAD

MUZZLE DEVICE: CHERRY BOMB MUZZLE BRAKE

GAS SYSTEM: PISTOL LENGTH, ADJUSTABLE GAS BLOCK

TRIGGER: SINGLE STAGE

CUSTOM 6-POSITION SBA3 PISTOL STABILIZING BRACE

6 INCH M-LOK HANDGUARD (CLEAR ANODIZE)

CLEAR ANODIZED CHARGING HANDLE

90° FIRE CONTROL SAFETY SELECTOR

DIMENSIONS

WEIGHT: 4.7 lbs

LENGTH: 22.25 IN - 25 IN

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.