With a dedication to providing high performance products of uncompromising quality, Buck Knives is excited to introduce a new series of everyday carry knives featuring a ball bearing pivot system.

The Sprints feature a 3 1/8” blade with an overall closed length of 4 3/8”, making these lightweight liner lock flippers perfect for every day. This series includes select and pro versions, Buck’s product levels used to break down products into choices by price point and materials.

The development of the 840 Sprint Select stems from Buck’s desire to offer modern and stylish knives featuring advanced technology but priced at a competitive price point. These high performance folders are constructed with glass filled nylon handles and come in black, gray, and green. Other features include a stonewash finish 420HC steel blade and deep pocket carry clip.

MSRP: $60

The 841 Pro version Sprints include the same pivot system with upgraded handle materials and steel. The drop point steel blade features added filework on the top and is constructed with advanced S30V steel providing excellent edge retention and high ductility combined with corrosion resistance. Available in a Burlap Micarta® or marbled carbon fiber, the pro versions also feature a deep pocket carry clip in stainless steel and Cerakote® USMC red coated stainless steel.

MSRP: $120-$180

The 842 Sprint OPS Pro is another pro version of the Sprint using the same ball bearing technology but with a slightly different drop point blade and a broader tip. The knife features a blue and black G10 handle, and a clip and blade coated with Cerakote® Graphite Black, creating a discreet low profile knife.

MSRP: $150

All knives in the Sprint Series line feature blades finished with Buck’s advanced Edge2x™ technology that makes them sharper out of the box, hold an edge longer, and easier to re-sharpen. All are made in the USA and backed by Buck’s respected Forever Warranty.