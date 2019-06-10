For years, the Fieldcraft by Brothers of Bushcraft (aka BOB, aka BROS) has been a top selling model for TOPS. It’s a great all-around mid-sized knife for bushcrafting, survival, and more. Of course, many people have asked for larger and smaller versions of the knife for different reasons. This was the driving force behind the Fieldcraft 3.5. Its blade length is slightly over 3.5”, which is the sweet spot for many people in small camp knives, EDC fixed blades, and hunting knives for small game, fish, and fowl. You’ll be glad you picked this one up.
Pick up the Fieldcraft 3.5 from a TOPS authorized dealer or from TOPS at https://www.topsknives.com/fieldcraft-3-5
Fieldcraft 3.5
Overall Length: 8.25”
Blade Length: 3.75”
Cutting Edge: 3.63”
Blade Thickness: 0.16”
Blade Steel: 1095 RC 56-58
Blade Finish: Black Traction
Handle Material: Tan Canvas Micarta
Knife Weight: 5.5oz
Weight w/ Sheath: 7.7oz
Sheath Material: Black Kydex
Sheath Clip: Rotating Spring Steel
Designer: TOPS Team
MSRP: $145.00
