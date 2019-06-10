For years, the Fieldcraft by Brothers of Bushcraft (aka BOB, aka BROS) has been a top selling model for TOPS. It’s a great all-around mid-sized knife for bushcrafting, survival, and more. Of course, many people have asked for larger and smaller versions of the knife for different reasons. This was the driving force behind the Fieldcraft 3.5. Its blade length is slightly over 3.5”, which is the sweet spot for many people in small camp knives, EDC fixed blades, and hunting knives for small game, fish, and fowl. You’ll be glad you picked this one up.