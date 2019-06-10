High Speed Gear, manufacturer of Battle-Proven Tactical Gear, is proud to release a new nylon medical pouch, the Tourniquet TACO.

Built from Cordura nylon, this pouch is designed to retain most windlass-style tourniquets, such as SAM XT, C-A-T, SOF TT, and SOF TT Wide tourniquets, in one pouch. This new TACO includes HSGI’s unique shock cord design with an adjustable, removable Velcro flap, which enables open-top use. The pouch also features a “hand-up” flap design that lifts the tourniquet up when opening to make it easier to grab. The four rows of laser-cut MOLLE provide flexibility to mount the pouch 1” up or 1” down with the included (1) HSGI Clip.

“Carrying a tourniquet has become commonplace in everyday life. High Speed Gear’s new Tourniquet TACO makes that easier to do with its soft design and easily-accessible Velcro flap,” explained Bill Babboni, High Speed Gear Vice President of Sales and Operations. “We always want to make it easier to carry the gear you need day in and day out.”

To complete your medical pouch needs, HSGI has also released a full set of TQ and medical cross PVC patches. The 1.25” x 1.25” patches come in black, coyote brown or olive drab and can be purchased individually or in packages to attach to all your medical equipment. A TQ patch is included with every Tourniquet TACO.