SIG SAUER is offering an exclusive two for one Father’s Day promotion. Purchase any model of the SIG SAUER P226 pistol before June 30, 2019 and receive a SIG AIR X-FIVE ASP pistol.

The SIG SAUER P226 pistol is the premier combat pistol. It was designed for the U.S. military and is carried by elite special forces. The P226 is a full-size, hammer fired pistol available in various models, including the elite SIG SAUER Legion, and multiple calibers (9mm, 40 S&W, 357 SIG, and 22LR.)